Lancelot Link, Secret Chimp was a parody of Get Smart, which was a parody of The James Bond movies. So how do you parody a parody? You add monkeys! Lance Link, a secret agent for APE (Agency to Prevent Evil), worked alongside his partner Mata Hairi and got his assignments from Chief Darwin. Lance fights the likes of CHUMP (Criminal Headquarters for Underworld Master Plan), headed by Baron. Theme Song: Lancelot Link, Secret Chimp! He stands for justice.He has no fear. He's the agent to call when trouble is near. Lance Link, ya gotta come through. Everybody at APE is countin' on you! Here's Marta Hairi, an agent and friend. She sticks by his side right to the end. Darwin is the leader on the side of good. He traps CHUMP agents like a good ape should. Lance Link, whatcha gonna do? You've gotta stop CHUMP now. It's up to you.