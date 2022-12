Not Available

This program has showcased the culture and history of Newfoundland and Labrador for decades on CBC. For more than forty years, Land and Sea has reflected the life and times of this province, in a sensitive and often heart-felt way. Through a steady stream of shows portraying people from the north coast of Labrador to the most southern edges of the island, a way of life has been documented, and preserved. Land and Sea. Newfoundland and Labrador's own.