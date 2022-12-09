Land of a Thousand Vineyards

Not Available

Italy, California and South Africa are not the only places famous for their wines. Right in the heart of Europe, Austria can also look back over a past suffused with music and wine, both of which remain inseparably linked to this day. It is the vastness of Austria's «Weinviertel» or wine growing region that captivates visitors. No other region of Austria suggests this feeling of endless landscape quite so vividly. A soft, hilly landscape, blessed with a warm climate, that is cultivated by humans but has maintained much of its original character - a quiet landscape with a considerable history and hidden treasures. And the Weinviertel hasn't been given its name for nothing - wine growing defines the land in all its forms and has always been the distinguishing feature for the inhabitants of this unique region.