Welcome to the Land's End guide at TV Tome. Mike Land is a former detective with the LAPD, who is now a private investigator in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Mike left the LAPD after 23 years, when a bribe botched up his 2-year investigation of his wife's murder. He travels to Cabo to help out his old friend Willis, who has gotten himself into some trouble. Since there is no longer any life for Mike back in L.A., Willis convinces him to stay in Cabo for a while. He does and he, Willis and their friend Dave "Thunder" Thorton, become a team of private investigators. Mike takes up residence in the Westin Regina Resort, managed by Courtney Saunders, where he also takes a job as head of security.