Landscape of Geometry emerged from TVO in 1982 as the first true geometry series in the history of instructional television. Backed by a team that would later produce TVO's Concepts in Science and Concepts in Mathematics projects, Landscape of Geometry presented this branch of mathematics to viewers in an entertaining, encouraxciting format. Host David Stringer spanned the concepts of lines, angles, and tiling with ties to construction, navigation, and games. His lessons were augmented with animation and stock film footage from around the world to engage viewers in the not-so-confusing landscape.