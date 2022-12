Not Available

Landscapes Through Time with David Dunlop is a unique, lively and entertaining 13 half-hour high definition television series on art and painting that was broadcast nationally on PBS beginning in June, 2008. Our series provides a unique blend of art, history, travel, science, philosophy, and painting technique as David Dunlop uses his entertaining, integrative approach to make the artists and their art come alive – for the artist and the general viewer as well.