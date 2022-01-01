Not Available

LANGERLAND.TV is a ten-part satirical television programme broadcast in Ireland on RTÉ Two. It began on 8 September 2008. Based upon a similar premise to that of the award-winning website LangerLand.com, the show follows on from the successful online cartoon "Top 10: What Have the Brits Ever Done For Us?". The online version was produced in a grotty warehouse in West Cork. The television series asks the same question of the typical Irish terms, including the Church, the Dubs, the GAA, the IRA, the Yanks, the Gardaí, the Celtic Tiger, the Irish language and RTÉ. The series is written and produced by Aidan O'Donovan and Colm Tobin. The animation and compositing is done by Kevin Nolan, Paul Madden and Eoin Whelehan. The series is executively produced by Darren Smith and co-produced by Red Gorilla Productions and Kite Entertainment for RTÉ. Theme music is provided by Nine Wassies from Báinne.