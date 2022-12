Not Available

Langt fra Las Vegas is a Danish sit-com, which was first aired on the Danish TV channel TV2 Zulu. It revolved around life at a newly started TV morning show, Jump Start, and focused on the life of the main character, Casper. Langt fra Las Vegas consisted of 53 episodes, aired over 5 seasons with each episode lasting 25 minutes. It ran from 2001-2003.