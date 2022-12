Not Available

Lara Bozic is a young and simple girl who lives and works in Split. Although an educated musician, she works as an assistant cook at a catering service. Owners of the catering service offer her work as a waitress at Zlatar family banquet. Zlatar family is an aristocratic family. At a party Lara meets Jakov Zlatar, a young, well-brought up young man from a respectable family...