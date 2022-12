Not Available

The comedic story of a hopeless romantic musician who believes in marriage intensely, but for some reason, each of his wives end up leaving him. A keyboard player in a sports club controlled by a group of dark, yet soulful characters, Wilson Fernández’s story spans from his adolescence until his 50s, going through the past 30 years of Mexican history. Discover how the political and social events that took place during this time have influenced his personal life.