Señoras del (h) AMPA is a Spanish television series, in which, Mayte, four women living in the Madrid district of Carabanchel who will be overwhelmed when they accidentally end the life of a repellent mother who is an expert in annoying their existence during meetings. of the (AMPA) of the school. Unable to confess the facts, they end up involuntarily generating a spiral of violence that will turn them into dangerous gangsters facing real criminals.