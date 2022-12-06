Not Available

Las Vegas Garden of Love

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Welcome to the Las Vegas Garden of Love guide at TV Tome. An ABC Family original reality series about a family off the beaten path...the Vegas Strip to be exact. Fifteen-year-old Johnny and his family run the Garden of Love wedding chapel, complete with happy couples, harried brides, cakes, bouquets and a monkey. His is not exactly a normal life but Johnny is doing his best to deal with the struggles, triumphs, failures, love and the laughter that keeps them rolling in the aisles.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images