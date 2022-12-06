Not Available

Welcome to the Las Vegas Garden of Love guide at TV Tome. An ABC Family original reality series about a family off the beaten path...the Vegas Strip to be exact. Fifteen-year-old Johnny and his family run the Garden of Love wedding chapel, complete with happy couples, harried brides, cakes, bouquets and a monkey. His is not exactly a normal life but Johnny is doing his best to deal with the struggles, triumphs, failures, love and the laughter that keeps them rolling in the aisles.