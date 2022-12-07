Las Vegas with Trevor McDonald

Not Available

This two-part series focuses not on the tourists who flock to the bright lights of Vegas, but on those who call the gambling mecca home: those who live in the shadows, those who have won big and lost big, and those who might fare better living somewhere far, far away from the pull of the neon lights. Across the series, Trevor meets several of Vegas’ most intriguing characters, including former World Heavyweight Champion, Mike Tyson, Antonio Esfandiari, winner of the largest cash prize in poker history, and 1950’s showgirl Lisa Medford, who bears first-hand witness to the good, the bad and the ugly of the Nevadan city.