The story of "Lasermannen" (The Laser Man) is one that everyone in Sweden knows. He was the madman that used a rifle with a laser sight, as well as a revolver, to shoot several immigrants in Sweden in the early 1990's. He wounded several and killed one. After a long search he was finally apprehended and is still serving his life sentence in prison. This three-part series show his life from younger years up to the point of the murders and his subsequent capture.