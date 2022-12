Not Available

Welcome to the Lassie (1997) guide at TV Tome. On March 2,1997,Animal Planet premiered this new series produced by Cinemar.The series would run for two years and produce a total of 52 half hour episodes. Karen Cabot, moves back to her old Home Town, Hudson Falls VT, with her son Timmy. There she runs a veterinary clinic. Timmy, her son, finds a dog, a collie. He names her Lassie, and they get into all kinds of trouble.