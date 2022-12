Not Available

In the series, Lassie the collie dog lives near Thunder Mountain with the Turner family. Ranger Ben Turner works with wife Laura and children Susan, Jackie, and Ben Jr. as The Forest Force, a ranger-rescue team that protects Thunder Mountain National Park. Lassie is the leader of The Rescue Rangers, a group of wild animals living in the park, working alongside the Turners to help protect the environment and keep it safe for visitors.