Last American Cowboy

The picturesque Montana landscape is the workplace for three cattle-ranching families, alike in their tough, tenacious and headstrong approach, but who get the job done in distinctly different ways. The smallest of the three ranches is owned by Scott and Stacey Hughes, who alone manage a 12,000-acre plot filled with 500 Black Angus. By contrast, the Galt Ranch is one of Montana's largest, so big -- more than 100,000 acres -- that owner Bill Galt uses modern technology, including his own helicopter, to look after 5,500 cattle and 100 horses. And then there are the Stuckys, traditional ranchers who choose to ride on horseback instead of motorized vehicles and do most of the work by hand.