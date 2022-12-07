Not Available

Last Cake Standing pits eight stars of the cake world against each other as they vie for the title of "Best Cake Artist in America" and an incredible $100,000 grand prize. Premiering on Sunday, April 3 at 10pm ET/PT (with subsequent episodes premiering Sundays at 9pm ET/PT) on Food Network, the six-episode elimination competition series places talented pastry chefs in intense competitions with crazy twists. The competitors must endure difficult tasks from creating cakes with actual "talents" and superhero-inspired cakes to undergoing a two-day competition in Las Vegas. Each week, the judges eliminate one competitor, and The Last Cake Standing takes home the grand prize. Justin Willman (Cupcake Wars) serves as host and notable cake designer Kerry Vincent and pastry chef Keegan Gerhard, both from Food Network Challenge, lead the judging panel with a rotating guest judge each week.