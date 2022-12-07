Last Call For Freedom

Not Available

The first episode, 'Watch Out', is about government surveillance, including the use of cameras, tapping phone calls, reading emails, and creating databases of everything about you. RFID: Total Control is the second episode and about how every product that you buy in the future will have a computer chip in it. The video shows the process of RFID technology being put into place worldwide and how it will be used for total control. This leads into the third episode where the topic of RFID technology microchip implantation in humans is discussed. This episode also covers the topic of creating new humans through technology. Part four of this documentary has various Hollywood movie clips that bring parts 1-3 together giving examples how movies show us the future and what is planned for us.