Last Chance Learners is an Australian television program which was created by the Seven Network. The show gives ten learner drivers the chance to be trained by an experienced driving instructor and the opportunity to take their drivers licence test and win a brand new Hyundai Getz. Last Chance Learners premiered on Wednesday 18 April 2007 at 7:30pm on Channel Seven and is hosted by former test cricketer and Who Dares Wins host Mike Whitney.