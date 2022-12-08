Not Available

Women today can sometimes forget about their gender, as they devote themselves deeper and deeper into their career. Among such women, some suffer overwork, unbalance of hormones, hair loss and the likes. In fact, few women even experience the growth of a thick mustache! According to a survey, there have been results indicating that about 60% of women feeling that they were “turning male” in the past. At 29, these women only had to be concerned with marriage or work, but at 39, the time limit draws nearer, with increased concerns of pregnancy, divorce, aging parents, and change of job. "Last Cinderella" will depict the reality of these women, who try their best to live each day to their fullest. Playing the main character, a 39 year old female hair stylist Toyama Sakura is Shinohara Ryoko. Sakura meets a handsome younger man, Saeki Hiroto at a party and is drawn to him. A BMX rider since age 20, Hiroto’s income is dependent on his performance, which means that his pay is unstable. As he gets to know Sakura, he is slowly drawn to her as well. Then there is Tachibana Rintaro, Sakura’s boss and good friend, Takenouchi Miki, Sakura’s best friend who suffers from a sexless marriage, and Hasegawa Shima, the other best friend who is addicted to sex, and finally a regular customer to the hair salon, Ooami Chiyoko who is in love with Rintaro. It’s a modern heart-thumping love comedy that’s sure to make you smile!