Not Available

A nationwide talent search accepting the best professional and non-professional stand-up comedians. Once the selection process is narrowed to 10, the show covers the contestants as they live together and compete for an exclusive contract with NBC, and to be called the Last Comic Standing. In Season 3 ("The Battle of the Best"), the object of the contest was the first season's 10 finalists versus second season's 10 finalists. No immunity challenges this time, or time spent showing the comics living together. It's pure stand-up.