Last Exile: Fam, The Silver Wing

Fam is part of the Sky Pirates, a group that assaults ships following the code of the First harpoon -the first to hit the target with a harpoon has the right to decide how to proceed on the assault-. They target minor vessels and prosper on an isolated location, until one day they take off for a mission that will change their lives and for all Turan Kingdom citizens by rescuing their 2 princess from Ades Federation betrayal. The Federation claims Earth should be owned and worked by those who where left behind during the Exile and not by those who ran away and came back after the chaos and reclaimed it as their own.