As the sun set on the shuttle program, it also marked the end of a way of life for a generation of NASA staff whose lives have largely revolved around these magnificent vehicles. Last Flight of the Space Shuttle features interviews with key players in the NASA Space Shuttle program, including the four crew members of the last Atlantis flight: Mission Specialists Sandy Magnus and Rex Walheim, as well as Commander Chris Ferguson and Pilot Doug Hurley. In addition, Last Flight of the Space Shuttle includes interviews with Captain Bob Crippen, the celebrated pilot of the first Atlantis mission; Jerry Sheehan, NASA’s director of engineering; and Joe Chaput and John Fishbeck with NASA’s marine operations.