Not Available

Michiru, a naive and goodnatured individual, finds herself a victim of Domestic Violence (DV). Unable to suppress her desire to find the good in her violent boyfriend, Sosuke, she attracts the attention and loyalty of her childhood friend, Ruka. Ruka, who has always been in love with Michiru, finds herself torn between the person she pretends to be, and the one who harbours her feelings. Together with Takeru, a hairdresser and kind soul, and Eri and Ogura, residents of the Sharehouse they all reside in, Michiru learns to defend herself, gain control of her life, and rely on her pillar of strength - her last friends