Not Available

“Last Hope With Troy Dunn” follows missing persons and relationship expert Dunn as he unravels the mystery behind lost loved ones and facilitates their inspirational reunions. Viewers will have unprecedented access to the emotional roller coaster ride of the seekers as they and Troy go on an unpredictable journey. Combining 25 years of experience, technology, social media and good old-fashioned “boots on the ground” detective work, Dunn will give viewers a look inside his unorthodox approach for finding the “unfindable” and repairing the very broken. These are the toughest cases he’s ever accepted. Even in this digital age, those who have reached out have already exhausted every angle and come up empty. Troy Dunn is their last hope.