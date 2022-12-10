Not Available

Shrouded with secrets and mysteries, a run-down shophouse in Singapore draws attention to banker Chi Ling who returns from Hong Kong to claim its inheritance. As she discovers the drudgeries and intrigues of her great-grandmother's world - in a brothel set in early 1940s Singapore - she is pushed to decide the fate of the building and to reconcile with her roots and history. The Last Madame is a story that intertwines two seemingly opposite generations through the fascinating story of Chi Ling and her great-grandmother, Fung Lan. A story of the past and present - The Last Madame tells the story of the last brothel owner, Fung Lan, in 1940s Singapore. Set in 2019, the successful but cold-hearted Chi Ling returns from Hong Kong to settle an inheritance from her great-grandmother, Fung Lan - only to discover that therein lies deeper and controversial histories behind house.