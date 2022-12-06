Last Man Standing

Not Available

Mike Baxter is the marketing director for an outdoor sporting goods store "Outdoor Man". He loves traveling the world and having outdoor adventures and, of course, he loves his sports, he drives a pick-up truck and works on cars. With his Outdoor Man blog he can share his "man" view with the internet and the world. However at home he is surround by his wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters, Mandy, Eve and Kristin. And that is a different adventure the Outdoor Man has to adjust to every day.