Last Man Standing

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

21 Laps/Adelstein Productions

Mike Baxter is the marketing director for an outdoor sporting goods store "Outdoor Man". He loves traveling the world and having outdoor adventures and, of course, he loves his sports, he drives a pick-up truck and works on cars. With his Outdoor Man blog he can share his "man" view with the internet and the world. However at home he is surround by his wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters, Mandy, Eve and Kristin. And that is a different adventure the Outdoor Man has to adjust to every day.

Cast

Tim AllenMike Baxter
Nancy TravisVanessa Baxter
Héctor ElizondoEd Alzate
Christoph SandersKyle Anderson
Amanda FullerKristin Baxter
Jet JurgensmeyerBoyd Baxter

