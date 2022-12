Not Available

Tetsuko's husband, Kazuki, died at the young age of 25. For 7 years after his death, Tetsuko still lives with her father-in-law who she refers to as "Gifu" (father-in-law). Tetsuko does not want to move on with her life as she feels it will dishonor the memory of Kazuki. Other friends and relatives also have their own personal and relationship problems. Through their interaction with each other, they all work on their problems to allow themselves to start living again.