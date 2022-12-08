Not Available

History comes to life, in the Discovery Channel's production of Last of the Czars. The viewer learns about the Tsar and Tsarina, their five children, and the holy man, Rasputin. Exploring the events leading up to the execution of the royal family in 1918, The Discovery Channel utilizes archival film footage and previously unseen photographs to illuminate the story of the doomed family. History unfolds amid the unrest of a war-ravaged Russian population as survivors from the era of the Romanovs reveal details pertaining to the family. The Romanov family ruled Russia for 300 years; an imperial empire that crumbled in 1918 when Lenin-backed revolutionaries toppled Nicholas II in a violent upheaval. Before their world came crashing down, the Romanovs-- Nicholas, Alexandra and their five children-- enjoyed a life shrouded in mystery. But with the recent downfall of the Soviet Union, information has come to light ending generations of speculation. Rare, never-before-seen film footage, actual letters, czarist-era survivor interviews, photos, and other rare items give a finely-detailed look at Russia's most dramatic era.