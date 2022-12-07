Not Available

Season 1: Host - Eason Chan in Australia's Tasmania Island. Hosted by popular singer and actor Eason Chan, TVB's first HD travel program Last Paradise takes viewers to the many natural and cultural wonders of Tasmania. Through boat trips and helicopter rides, Eason and crew touch down in evergreen forests, century-old villages, and pristine mountains, taking in all the amazing sights the inspiring island state has to offer. Eason gamely takes on all the surprises and challenges Tasmania has to offer, from sheering a sheep to cooking a seafood feast for locals. In comparison to TVB's usual "fun and food" travel programs, Last Paradise takes a more naturalistic approach, concentrating more on sightseeing, natural scenery, and local culture, with Eason bringing his own observations and unique experiences to the breathtaking journey. Season 2: Host - Joey Yung in Switzerland. Pop diva Joey Yung is taking us into another beautiful paradise on the earth - Switzerland - in the second series of "Last Paradise". Along this fascinating journey, Joey tastes the purest snow at Diavolezza in Swiss Alps, climbs the mountains of Saas Queder and enjoys the magnificent view of Pers Glacier. Touring around the towns at Appenzell, Lower Engadine, Fex and St. Gallen, Joey is deeply inspired by the simplicity of Swiss people, who are contented, honest and dwon to earth. Through heart-to-heart communication with them, Joey has found a gateway to her long lost inner world. Season 3: Host - Nick Cheung. Season 4: Host - Miriam Yeung in Korea. TVB's first HD travel program, Last Paradise takes viewers around the world to take in different natural and cultural wonders in crystal-clear video quality. In comparison to TVB's usual "fun and food" travel programs, Last Paradise takes a more naturalistic approach, concentrating more on sightseeing, natural scenery, and local culture, with each episode's guest host bringing his/her own observations and unique experiences to the journey. This volume features Miriam Yeung's travels in South Korea. Season 5: Host - Wong Cho Lam (王祖藍)