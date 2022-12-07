Last Scandal

Not Available

Hong Sun Hee is a housewife who accidentally meets her first love, Jang Dong Chul, again. Now he is known as Song Jae Bin and is a famous movie star who didn't recognize her. Sun Hee's husband lands himself in jail for debts and Sun Hee applies to the wealthy Dong Chul for aid. He isn't inclined to help her bacuase she's no longer the beauty she once was but eventually she moves into his house as a housekeeper. The two bicker constantly but slowy they discover the feelings they had at 19 aren't completely gone.