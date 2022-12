Not Available

Paxtown, a corrupt capital, torn by crime and preyed by the mafia. In this rotten megalopolis, Richard Aldana, street smart, without ties or ambitions, is a boxer in his off time. But this was all before everything got flipped on its head. Overnight, Aldana finds himself with Siri, a girl targeted by "The Order of the Lion," a religious group that thinks the girl is the key to "the other world".