"Late Blossom" follows the lives of two couples who live in the same neighborhood. Kim Man-Suk (Lee Soon-Jae) delivers milk on a motorbike at dawn. He curses a lot, but actually has a warm heart. One day when he goes up a slope, he meets Ms. Song (Yun So-Jeong) - a lonely woman who works hards by collecting and selling scrap paper. Man-Suk feels something special toward Ms. Song. Jang Kun-Bong (Song Jae-Ho) works in a parking lot. Jang Kun-Bong has a wife (Kim Soo-Mi) who suffers from Alzheimer's. He works from dawn until late at night. After work he comes home and takes care of his wife.