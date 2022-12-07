Late 'n' Live Guide to Comedy

Not Available

Four-part series revealing for the first time what has made Late 'n' Live the world's most notorious late night comedy club. Narrated by Lynn Ferguson, the series features interviews and never-seen-before archive footage of some of the biggest names in stand up before they were famous. Heckling is a dying art - but not at this late night comedy club. Never-seen-before archive clips and interviews with top stand-ups reveal the realities behind playing to a late night noisy audience.