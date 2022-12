Not Available

In a small restaurant, which is only open after midnight, a chef known as 'Master' doesn't offer any menus, but is willing to whip up any dish his patrons desire. Every night, the mysterious Master dedicates himself to comforting the woes of his customers, including a gangster, a down-and-out actor, office ladies, a paper boy, and a night worker. Despite the restaurant's unconventional hours and rules, these denizens of the night still keep coming back for more.