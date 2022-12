Not Available

Eric Goens returns with well-known Flemish people such as Bart Peeters, Alexander De Croo, Nora Gharib, Alex Agnew, Andy Peelman and Julie Van den Steen to the school of their childhood. From the school desks of their youth he goes in search of their life story. What big and small stories from their school days have stuck? Which classmate secretly started walking with their attention? And have they become who they hoped to become?