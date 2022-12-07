Not Available

From Latin Jazz and Mambo to Salsa, Tejano, Chicano Rock, Latin pop, and Reggaeton, Latin Music USA tells the story of the rise of new music forged from powerful Latin roots and reveals the often overlooked influence of Latin music on Jazz, Hip Hop, Rhythm and Blues and Rock and Roll. It's a fresh take on musical history, reaching across time and musical genres to embrace the exciting hybrid sounds created by Latinos: musical fusions that have deeply enriched popular music in the US over more than five decades. The series features memorable characters and vibrant music and dance showcasing the impressive range of Latin music, including, among others, Salsa greats Willie Colon and Marc Anthony; the Latin-inflected sound found in much of sixties Rock and Roll from the Drifters to Motown to the Rolling Stones; Carlos Santana; Linda Ronstadt; the legendary Chicano rock band Los Lobos; megastars Gloria and Emilio Estefan; Ricky Martin and Juanes; Miami rapper Pitbull; and Reggaeton performers Daddy Yankee and Tego Calderon. The life experiences of these and many other unforgettable artists will reveal how Latinos have reinvented music and forged new identities within the US, while never losing sight of their own rich traditions.