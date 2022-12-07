Not Available

Adapted from the canon of bestselling Chinese author Jin Yong, the Laughing in the Wind TV series became a sensation in its native China - drawing one of the widest audiences that country had ever seen, with its combination of spectacular martial arts, sorcery, and epic romance playing itself out across a fantasy-laced realm. The basic story of the series begins with Ling, a young warrior who sets out to locate Ying, the iconoclastic daughter of the head of the elusive Secret Party, and ultimately absconds with her. Along the way, he faces tests of character, fights great battles, practices 'Wuxia' (Chinese magic), and acquires many key friendships. Laughing in the Wind features a virtual who's who of Chinese box office draws, including Li Ya Peng,Xu QingWei Ziand Miao Yiyi.