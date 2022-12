Not Available

The Story Of British Sitcom. Julie Walters narrates this exploration of British television sitcom from its roots on radio and in America and music hall, to contemporary examples such as Men Behaving Badly and One Foot In The Grave. Featuring interviews with cast, writers, producers, and other key figures in the sitcom world, Laughter In The House: The Story Of British Sitcom lifts the lid on many behind-the-scenes tales.