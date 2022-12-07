Not Available

Bravo's newest fashion creative competition series, Launch My Line features 10 established fashion designers paired with 10 industry professionals, who are highly regarded in their own field of expertise, but have always dreamed of having their own clothing line. From stylists, music producers, event planners to CEOs and choreographers, the innovators will work with the established designers to bring their vision to life and create a fashion line. In the end, one team will be declared the winner and someone's clothing line will be launched.