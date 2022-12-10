Launderer Shin-chan

Not Available

Based on the game by Black Backage. Oohashi Shinji is a part-time launderer since one month. He’s working for Asai Cleaning under Sayaka, a rather young widow. While trying to gain the heart of his employer, Shin-chan doesn’t miss an occasion to mess around with the housewives of his neighborhood, especially with Marissa the hot chick from Bangkok! Hentai Video: A recruiting leaflet suddenly seen by the protagonist Shinji who took leave from the elite office worker suddenly saw the name of “Asai Cleaning”. The young wife who came out for the interview had a clean and beautiful face. The woman claims to be “Sayaka” and says she runs this ragged laundry shop with a single hand. What is the job content of “No transportation expenses paid / hourly wage only 750 yen”? Shinji meets a variety of women while delivering to home, putting up a body, and working hard day and night.