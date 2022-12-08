Not Available

Lava flows through the Hawaiian Islands as if it's their lifeblood, shaping the landscape, ecology and economy. In fact, Hawaii wouldn't exist without volcanoes, especially without active Kilauea volcano which forms the island of Hawai'i. Although mesmerising, they are also part of its potential downfall, with the ability to destroy the paradise they created. Lava Chasers follows the adventurers, residents and scientists who go out looking for the rivers of 2000°F molten rock, to help understand these volcanoes and keep others out of harm's way. In this two-part series follow Dr Ben Kennedy, who has studied volcanoes for 10 years, and the rest of the team as they risk life and limb to find out the mysteries behind volcanoes, with underwater never seen before footage.