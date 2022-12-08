Not Available

Volcanoes hold some clues in the search for answers to "How did our Earth and Universe come into existence?" They have fascinated French volcanologist Jacques Durieux all his life and he shares his in depth knowledge and experience in this series. The Lava Hunters looks at the story of volcanology, spanning its time as a young science and revealing both ancient and recent historical volcanological findings: such as the birth of Surtsey Island, the eruption of Iceland's Laki; the spectacular Mount St. Helens eruption as well as new research into magma, submarine volcanoes and the recent discovery of volcanoes on other planets.