Not Available

Since her birth, Ah Xun (Chen Yi Rong), as well as her sister Yicheng, have been suffering from a heart disease which makes them unable to run or do a lot of activities that other kids do. Because of this she is picked on by all her schoolmates. Her only friend is a boy named Qing Chuan. Always together, Ah Xun is saddened when Qing Chuan tells her that he and his family are moving to America. Unwilling to never see each other again, Qing Chuan gives her a glass bottle filled with a piece of lavender as a token that he will never forget her, and promises her that he will meet back up with her 10 years later on Ah Xun's 20th birthday.