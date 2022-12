Not Available

Mork & Mindy/Laverne & Shirley/Fonz Hour is a 1982 cartoon series produced by Hanna-Barbera and Ruby-Spears Productions in association with Paramount Network Television, featuring animated versions of characters from Mork & Mindy, Laverne & Shirley, and Happy Days, all part of the same franchise. This Saturday morning series lasted for one season on ABC. This show was divided into two segments, entitled Mork & Mindy and Laverne & Shirley with the Fonz.