Laverstoke Distillery - A Grand Restoration

When gin company Bombay Sapphire took on transforming a beautiful but derelict Victorian paper mill into a state of the art distillery it was the beginning of an epic journey into unknown territory. From scooping out the trout and draining a river we’re on board all the way through to the nerve shredding tight rope walk that was building Thomas Heatherwick’s pioneering glasshouses. Filmed over a two and a half year period these three documentary films give the viewer a front row seat on a rollercoaster journey of trials, tribulations and triumphs. We follow a colourful cast of characters including demanding architects, stressed engineers, coppersmiths, brickies and even a plant hunter! We closely follow the challenges of restoring, building and gardening at Laverstoke Mill, all part of what became one of the most ambitious renovation and building projects in Europe. A truly Grand Restoration.