Law and Disorder

This legal comedy showcases Keith's winning performance as a high-flying, no-nonsense barrister who rarely loses a case and certainly doesn't suffer fools gladly! Philippa Troy's cases always involve an element of the absurd (if not the downright bizarre), and her clients include an irate football fan sporting a wonky tattoo, and a shipwrecked yachtsman accused of eating his companion! Her professional colleagues are, if anything, even worse: Philippa's principal court adversary is a Bible-thumping bigot, while her instructing solicitor is a keen hypochondriac who insists on regaling her with all the graphic details of his latest ailments. When it all gets too much for her, though, she can at least withdraw into the fantasy world of Prickly Peter...