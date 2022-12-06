Not Available

Groundbreaking producer Dick Wolf presides over his popular, Emmy Award-winning Law & Order franchise with Law & Order: Criminal Intent, broadcast on NBC during its first six seasons and then moved to NBC Universal sibling USA Network beginning with season seven. This legal crime drama is unique among the other franchise programs in that it offers an additional dimension by exposing major crimes from the criminal's perspective. Vincent D'Onofrio stars as Det. Robert Goren, an exceptionally bright homicide investigator with well-honed instincts that match up favorably with his criminal quarry. Likewise, his partner, Det. Alexandra Eames (Kathryn Erbe), brings an independence and stylish edge to her work that meshes well in tandem with Goren.