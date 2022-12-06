Not Available

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

  • Crime
  • Drama

Studio

Wolf Films

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, this hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes. As acting commander of the SVU, Sergeant Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is a seasoned veteran of the unit who has seen it all. She leads with empathy and professionalism, all the while dealing with her difficult past as a product of rape, and her future as mother to a young child, both of which influence the way she relates to each victim in need of help.

Cast

Mariska HargitayOlivia Benson
Ice-TFin Tutuola
Kelli GiddishAmanda Rollins
Peter ScanavinoDetective Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi, Jr.

